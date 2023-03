Del Beccaro discusses DA Alvin Bragg’s politicized case against Trump





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For weeks, tension have been building around Trumps potential indictment and arrest regarding hush money allegedly paid prior to his 2016 election.

DA Alvin Bragg has yet to decide on criminal charges, but Trump still made it clear to his followers that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday.

KUSI’S Hunter Sowards was joined by political contributor Tom Del Beccaro to discuss the details.