Del Beccaro: GOP losses due to lacking narrative

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Many GOP members and prominent political thinkers believed the nation was about to see a red wave during the 2022 Midterms.

This did not come to pass, and the GOP barely gained a majority in the House by one seat.

Tom Del Beccaro thinks this is because Republicans did not offer any real solutions to the issues on the table, giving Democrats the opportunity to define the Republican party.