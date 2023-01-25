Del Beccaro: The danger of Biden’s classified documents was Hunter’s access

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – More classified documents were found in Former-Vice President Pence’s home in Indiana.

One of Pence’s lawyers made the discovery and handed the documents over to the FBI

The agency and the department of justice have launched a review of the situation.

This came just days after the FBI conducted a planned search of President Joe Biden’s private home where they uncovered six additional classified materials.

The 13 hour search happened Friday, Jan. 20 at the President’s Delaware home.

They say the documents are from his time serving under the Obama administration and when he served in the Senate.

In total, 25 to 30 documents have been found.