Del Mar and California Coastal Commission oppose chain link fence along Del Mar coast

DEL MAR BLUFFS (KUSI) – An emergency meeting took place at Del Mar City Hall Monday concerning the future of coastal access in the city.

Both the City of Del Mar and the California Coastal Commission have been opposed to a plan to install a chain link fence along the coastal train tracks, cutting off more than a century of coastal access.

The North County Transit District has decided to move ahead, saying it is an essential safety measure.

