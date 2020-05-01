Del Mar beaches delay opening day after ominous “memo”; Huntington Beach Council considers lawsuit against the state

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The caution tape was about to come down. The people were ready to charge back to the coastline for fresh air, exercise and a splash in the ocean.

But no! Opening day on the coast of Del Mar was suddenly cancelled, after a “memo” from the California Police Chiefs Association was “leaked.” That “memo” said very clearly, the Governor was going to close down all California beaches after big crowds were spotted over the weekend in Newport and Huntington Beach.

Since the memo was leaked, the Governor backed off on closing all beaches, and now says “that was there memo, It never got to me.” He was referring to the California Police Chiefs Association. Mystery.

As a result of the confusion created by the mystery “memo,” Del Mar cancelled opening day and waited for the Governor’s noon time news conference. That’s when he announced only closing down beaches in Orange County, where the people were getting too cozy.

Del Mar leaders will now meet at 3:30 Friday to plan the next reopening day. After the scare, apparently they need to huddle. We’ll know more soon.

As for the Governor ordering Orange County beaches to close as punishment, it’s not going over well as expected.

Tonight, the Huntington Beach City Council is holding and ’emergency closed session’ to vote on possible ‘litigation’ against the Governor for Constitutional overreach and violation of personal rights.

The meeting in Huntington begins at 8:00.