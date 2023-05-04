Del Mar Bluffs’ erosion may come sooner than anticipated

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Del Mar Bluffs have been a topic of debate in the Del Mar community for years. The railroad that is posted onto the cliffs is in itself a tourist attraction, offering magnificent views to travelers and encouraging travel by train between LA and San Diego. However, the bluffs have been crumbling for some time, and lawmakers have begun brainstorming alternative routes for the tracks.

Last year, $300 million was awarded to San Diego from a federal fund to begin the process of relocating the tracks.

KUSI’s Dan Plante went live on the Bluffs with details.