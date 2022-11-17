Del Mar City Council approves bluff stabilization updates, moving railroad into tunnel

DEL MAR (KUSI) – A unanimous vote from the Del Mar City Council, approving a project to stabilize the cliffs underneath the railroad tracks on the bluffs.

Plus, they got plans to move the railroad tracks off the tracks, and into a tunnel.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was live in Del Mar with City Councilmember David Druker, who explained there is still controversy. Del Mar wants a walking trail from 4th street to Seagrove Park, but the North County Transit District is fighting to fence it off from foot traffic.

Druker said SANDAG got $300 million to begin the process to get the train off the track, but the coastal commission will need to approve final plans.

Elon Musk’s “The Boring Company” has been contacted by SANDAG to help with the tunnel.