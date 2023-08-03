Del Mar City Council calls for investigation into SANDAG CEO Hasan Ikhrata





DEL MAR (KUSI) – SANDAG CEO Hasan Ikhrata recently announced his resignation to be effective at the end of 2023.

Ikhrata’s sudden departure left many people, including Del Mar City Councilmember Dan Quirk, wondering why now?

Quirk believes Ikhrata needs to be investigated, and that his $163 Billion Regional Transportation Plan needs to be reimagined.

KUSI’s Dan Plante spoke with Quirk about Ikhrata’s resignation and the future of the Del Mar train tracks relocation project.

Quirk explained the relocation project will “cost about $4 or $5 billion,” making it the most expensive project in the history of San Diego County. Continuing, “there are on average 3,000-4,000 people per day that are using these train tracks right now, riding the train. So if you do the math, that’s about $1 million per rider just on the Del Mar tunnel alone.

Plante reported that Ikhrata’s resignation will allow someone with better ideas to take his place, “if he is gone, which apparently he is, there could be an opening for someone with different ideas of the future. Because right now, the idea of the future is to force everybody out of their cars, onto trains, buses and trolleys, which of course is never going to work, and everybody in Southern California realizes that. But apparently, the SANDAG board is still holding on.”

