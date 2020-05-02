Del Mar City Council votes to open beaches on Monday

DEL MAR (KUSI) – Del Mar City Council voted unanimously, in a special meeting today, to reopen the city’s beach on Monday.

Del Mar was set to reopen its beaches for recreation activities Thursday morning, but city officials withdrew those plans Thursday morning amid the possibility of Newsom issuing a statewide beach closure.

Carlsbad’s city council approved plans to reopen the city’s stretch of beach no earlier than Monday morning, as well, in conjunction with the state beaches in the city.

“In Carlsbad, the city controls only about three-quarters-of-a-mile of beach, north of Oak Avenue to the Oceanside border. State Parks owns and manages the other six miles of Carlsbad’s coastline. City and State Parks staff have been working together to coordinate the opening at the same time, although the state has not formally announced its timing,” a city release stated.

Speculation arose Wednesday night that Gov. Gavin Newsom might order the closure of all beaches statewide to prevent crowds from gathering. The speculation prompted a swift backlash from some Southern California officials.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said he spoke with Newsom on the phone, and during the conversation, the governor praised San Diego’s efforts to ensure social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ultimately, Newsom announced Thursday he was only closing beaches in Orange County, where he said crowds were prevalent during last weekend’s heat wave.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer took to Twitter to hail the move.

“San Diego beaches will stay open under our plan approved by lifeguards and health officials,” he wrote on Twitter. “In a time of great crisis we don’t need knee-jerk policies. We need to keep a steady hand. It’s the only way to keep the public’s trust. Keep it up, SD!”

Faulconer insisted earlier that San Diego residents adhered to social-distancing rules while visiting the beaches.