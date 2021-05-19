Del Mar cliffs stabilized yet debate rages over fencing off coastline





DEL MAR (KUSI) – Another battle is brewing between the people of Del Mar and the politicians who want to fence off the coastline.

For decades now, the cliffs along the railroad tracks have been crumbling and recent activity has made it especially dangerous.

But a lot of work has already been done, and the mayor of Del Mar is pushing for compromise.

KUSI’s Dan Plante has been following this saga for a long time and he joined viewers live from the cliffs.