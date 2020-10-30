Del Mar Fairgrounds Scream Zone drive thru

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Scream Zone has been tempting terror-lovers for the past 23 years, but the 2020 event will take a whole new spin.

To comply with COVID-19 health and safety protocols, guests will experience the frights from the discomfort of their own automobiles.

Vehicles will weave through a mile-long course transformed into scenes from classic horror films and the demented minds of the Scream Zone’s imaginative creators.

At the Drive-Thru Scream Zone: Road Kill, the only roadside assistance coming to your aid is a triple threat of zombies, serial killers, and killer clowns.