Del Mar Fairgrounds to host a live drive-in concert in July

DEL MAR (KUSI) – Del Mar Fairgrounds to host a drive-in concert on July 11, 2020, from 7 pm-10 pm featuring Steve Oliver, Kyle Eastwood, and local jazz artist Rebecca Jade.

Rebecca Jade joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the concert.

Parking locations are on a first come first serve basis per vehicle type row.