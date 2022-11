Del Mar Fairgrounds to open new $17 million concert venue

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Come early 2023, San Diego will be home to a brand new concert venue at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The new venue run by Belly Up Entertainment will seat 1,900. This project has been in the works for years, beginning in the months prior to the pandemic.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at the Del Mar Fair Grounds where construction is underway for San Diego’s hot new addition.