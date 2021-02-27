Del Mar Horsepark destabilized, at risk of permanent closure





DEL MAR (KUSI) – The Del Mar Horsepark Equestrian Facility — the region’s only remaining public equestrian sports facility and public riding school — is on the brink of permanent closure.

The Friends of Del Mar Horsepark Co-Founder, Carla Hayes, joined KUSI to discuss the petition to save this facility.

People can help the efforts by signing the petition and emailing the 22nd District Agricultural Association staff, who cancelled Horsepark’s 35 horse shows scheduled for 2021 without notifying the public or receiving governing Board approval.

Even with a stabling 2020 revenue of $655,000 and Horsepark shows totaling $1.34 million without spectators, the revenue is at risk of being turned over to developers.

Hayes encourages those feeling convicted to send respectful emails addressed to the 22nd DAA BOARD at doleary@sdfair.com and all Fairgrounds Board members: Richard Valdez, President (rvaldez@sdfair.com), Lisa Barkett (lbarkett@sdfair.com), Frederick Schenk (fschenk@sdfair.com), Michael D. Gelfand (mgelfand@sdfair.com), Kathlyn Mead (kmead@sdfair.com), Don Mosier (dmosier@sdfair.com), Sam Nejabat (snejabat@sdfair.com), G. Joyce Rowland (jrowland@sdfair.com), Pierre Sleiman (psleiman@sdfair.com), Carlene Moore–interim CEO (cmoore@sdfair.com).

Write to State of California Government Leaders:

Gov. Gavin Newsom, the 22nd Agricultural District and Board report to him: https://govapps.gov.ca.gov/gov40mail/

Senator Pro Tem Toni Atkins: https://sd39.senate.ca.gov/contact

Brian Maienschein: https://a77.asmdc.org/contact-me

Del Mar Horsepark sits on 65 acres and is the last available venue in San Diego County that provides facilities and land space capable of hosting year-round shows.

Del Mar Fairgrounds is not capable of holding horse shows all summer long due to racing meets.