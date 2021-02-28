Del Mar Horsepark — the lone horse of San Diego’s equestrian facilities — faces permanent closure

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s last public equestrian sports facility — the Del Mar Horsepark Equestrian Facility — may close permanently.

Laura DeMarco, Friends of Del Mar Horsepark Co-Founder, joined KUSI to discuss the petition to save this facility.

Donate to the fundraiser here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-del-mar-horsepark?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer

The petition to Save Del Mar Horsepark is available here.

DeMarco encourages those feeling convicted to send respectful emails addressed to the 22nd DAA BOARD at doleary@sdfair.com and all Fairgrounds Board members: Richard Valdez, President (rvaldez@sdfair.com), Lisa Barkett (lbarkett@sdfair.com), Frederick Schenk (fschenk@sdfair.com), Michael D. Gelfand (mgelfand@sdfair.com), Kathlyn Mead (kmead@sdfair.com), Don Mosier (dmosier@sdfair.com), Sam Nejabat (snejabat@sdfair.com), G. Joyce Rowland (jrowland@sdfair.com), Pierre Sleiman (psleiman@sdfair.com), Carlene Moore–interim CEO (cmoore@sdfair.com).

Write to State of California Government Leaders:

Gov. Gavin Newsom, the 22nd Agricultural District and Board report to him: https://govapps.gov.ca.gov/gov40mail/

Senator Pro Tem Toni Atkins: https://sd39.senate.ca.gov/contact

Brian Maienschein: https://a77.asmdc.org/contact-me

Del Mar Horsepark sits on 65 acres and is the last available venue in San Diego County that provides facilities and land space capable of hosting year-round shows.

Del Mar Fairgrounds is not capable of holding horse shows all summer long due to racing meets.