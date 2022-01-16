Del Mar Horsepark to be leased to West Palm Communications





DEL MAR HORSEPARK (KUSI) – The 22nd District Agricultural Association board, which governs the state-owned Del Mar Fairgrounds, has conditionally approved a lease contract to West Palm Communications.

The Del Mar Horsepark was closed abruptly in 2021, and since then, the Friends of Del Mar Horsepark had been searching frantically for someone to take over the lease in order to satisfy the Regional Water Quality Control Board’s requirements concerning wastewater management.

Co Founders of the Friends of Del Mar Horsepark, Carla Hayes and Laura De Marco, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the details of the new contract.

With this new lease, Dale Harvey, CEO of West Palm Communications, is excited to get the horsepark opened as soon as possible.