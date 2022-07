Del Mar Little League 10U All Star Boys Team wins District Championship

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Del Mar Little League 10U All Star Boys Team just won District championship!

This weekend starts sectionals including four teams, in an double elimination tournament to make it to state which would be the end!

The boys and their coaches joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy and Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss their huge achievement.