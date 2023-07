Del Mar Little League 12U and 11U All-Star teams win District 31 tournament

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Del Mar Little League 12U and 11U All-Star teams have won District 31 tournament for the second year in a row.

Coach Mike Milligan and Assistant Coach Jon Palecek, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy with the team to introduce them to San Diego.

