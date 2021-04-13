Del Mar Racetrack jockeys back with summer meet and 2021 Breeder’s Cup





DEL MAR (KUSI) – Over the past year, the Del Mar Fairgrounds has been used for just about everything — except its intended purpose.

That’s about to change.

The Del Mar race track will be bouncing back with a summer meet, beginning July 16.

This fall, Del Mar Fairgrounds will also be hosting the Breeder’s Cup on November 5 and 6, which is regarded as the Super Bowl of horse racing.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers live with an update.