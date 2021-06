Del Mar Racetrack reopening July 16, fans allowed back in the stands





DEL MAR FAIRGROUNDS (KUSI) – San Diegans know its summertime when events kick up at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

While this year’s fair may look a little different when racing season begins, the people, the horses, and the hats are all coming back.

KUSI’s Dan Plante joined viewers from the fairgrounds, where things are speeding up.