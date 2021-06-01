Del Mar Racetrack to open Grandstand to full capacity on July 16

DEL MAR (KUSI) – As California continues slowly emerging from COVID-19 restrictions, this summer is bringing Del Mar’s Racetrack back for full capacity starting July 16 to September 6.

Tickets go on sale June 18.

All attendees must have a seating package before arriving, which includes admission tickets and parking passes.

While tickets are sold normally on June 18, a pre-sale is available starting June 17 for those that sign up on their website.

Joe Harper, CEO of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on Good Evening San Diego to disclose details of the upcoming event.