Del Mar Racetrack welcomes 1,800 horses from around the country





DEL MAR (KUSI) – Excitement is building over at the Del Mar Racetrack as the horses, trainers, and jockeys are finally arriving for this summer’s events.

While the hats and beautiful people get most of the attention on Opening Day, the horses are the real stars of the event.

KUSI Dan Plante got a chance to visit the “backside” of the track, where the real action is.