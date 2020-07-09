Del Mar Racing prepares for Opening Day with no fans in the stands





DEL MAR (KUSI) – A Del Mar Racing season with no fans in the grandstand, something no one ever thought they would hear.

Opening Day Friday will be a lot different but the tradition lives on!

Racing will be televised and you can still bet the races with their app while you watch from the comfort of your home.

The annual Opening Day hat contest is still happening, but will be done virtually! If you wish to participate, all you have to do is post a photo of yourself to Twitter and/or Instagram with the hashtag, #DelMarHatsContest and tag @DelMarRacing in the post.

The hat contest winner will be eligible for a chance to win tickets to the 2021 Breeders’ Cup at Del Mar.

Chief Marketing Officer of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, Craig Dado, shared some insight on the traditional Opening Day activities you can still participate in despite not having any fans in the stands on Good Morning San Diego.

"And away they go." Fri. will be like no other Opening Day in @DelMarRacing history. Craig Daydo explains on @KUSI_GMSD the vision behind the virtual racing experience and answers the question, "will the horses miss the fans too?" Full interview @KUSINews &https://t.co/y12jbL5v8P pic.twitter.com/7T4J1BqZ7B — Paul Rudy (@PPRPapaPig) July 9, 2020