Del Mar residents and political leaders fight plan to fence off coastal access

DEL MAR (KUSI) – In Del Mar, the battle is heating up between the people who live there and the people who run the railroad tracks.

The North County Transit District is moving ahead with fencing off the tracks, claiming it is a danger zone.

Generations of families are fighting back with the support of elected leaders.

