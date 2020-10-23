Del Mar residents fight plan to fence off train tracks blocking coastal access





DEL MAR (KUSI) – The North County Transit District is looking at building fencing along the Del Mar Bluffs train tracks to keep the public safe.

If approved by the federal government, it will block residents from accessing several miles of coastline.

Del Mar City Council candidate Dan Quirk tells KUSI there is essentially no support for this proposal among the residents. Quirk is also gathering signatures from those opposed to the plan to prevent it from being implemented.

Del Mar’s Ernie Hahn told KUSI’s Dan Plante that he has crossed the train tracks thousands of times, and doesn’t believe fencing is necessary at all.

KUSI’s Dan Plante has all the details.

