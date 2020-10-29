Del Mar residents speak out against proposed fencing along train tracks

DEL MAR (KUSI) – The North County Transit District is looking to install a 6-foot fence along a portion of the train tracks near the Del Mar Bluffs, and the beaches in Encinitas and Oceanside. The fencing would block access to the beach for surfers and anyone who wishes to get down to the sand.

NCTD claims a fence is necessary to prevent injury or death of those frequently trespassing on the tracks but concerned Del Mar residents say people have safely crossed the tracks for decades.

Del Mar resident Ernie Hahn is against the proposed fencing plan, and joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to explain why he and many others believe the fencing is not needed.

Del Mar City Council candidate Dan Quirk has been campaigning on stopping this project from happening, and is gaining tons of support as a result.

Quirk also started the petition titled, “Stop NCTD from Constructing Train Fence in 2020 on Del Mar Bluffs and in North County” that he is asking people to sign.

To sign the petition opposing the fencing plan, click here.

KUSI spoke to Quirk last week to hear why he is fighting the proposed plan. Quirk’s interview is below: