Del Mar residents try to save ‘coastal access’ along the bluffs

DEL MAR (KUSI) – It could be a critical week for the future of the Del Mar’s scenic bluffs.

The North County Transit District wants to install miles of chain link fence, cutting off decades of coastal access in the area.

But this week, the California Coastal Commission will hear testimony on the issue and could reject this plan over coastal access.

This particular area of the coast has been accessible for 150 years.

