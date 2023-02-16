Del Mar School Board Member Scott Wooden arrested in Florida prostitution sting operation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 13-year member of the Del Mar Union School District Board of Trustees was jailed last weekend on suspicion of soliciting prostitution in Florida, authorities announced Thursday.

Scott Wooden, 60, was one of 213 people arrested during a weeklong crackdown on human trafficking in Polk County, according to law enforcement officials there.

Wooden, a married father of two who has served on the coastal San Diego County school board since 2010, was taken into custody Saturday during a sting operation, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Wooden allegedly responded to a mock online sex-services advertisement and paid a deputy posing as a prostitute $200, at which point he was arrested, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

While being questioned while in custody, Wooden commented that he had been “caught doing something stupid,” the court document states.

He was released from jail Monday after posting a $500 bond, said Carrie Horstman, a Polk County sheriff’s spokesperson.

The Del Mar Union School District website listed Wooden’s responsibilities as, “Scott was elected to the School Board in November 2010 and is currently serving his fourth term. Dr. Wooden served as Board President in 2012. He has served several years as Board Clerk. He is currently serving as Board Representative to the Legislative Action Network (LAN) and alternates with other members as Board Liaison to the Del Mar Schools Education Foundation (DMSEF).”