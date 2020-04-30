Del Mar scraps plans to reopen beaches as Newsom is expected to order them closed

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Del Mar was set to reopen its beaches for recreation activities Thursday morning, but city officials have withdrawn those plans amid reports that Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all California beaches closed starting Friday.

No official announcement has been made yet, but Newsom plans to announce the closures Thursday, according to a bulletin that was reportedly sent to all California police chiefs notifying them of the closures.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer took to Twitter Thursday morning to criticize the move.

“San Diegans have been following the rules set by our pubic health officials and lifeguards since beaches reopened this week,” Faulconer said in a tweet. “A sudden state ban on every single beach — regardless of the facts on the ground — sends the wrong message to regions where people are acting responsibly.”

Beaches in San Diego, Oceanside, Encinitas, Coronado and Imperial Beach reopened for recreation activities on Monday, but beaches in Carlsbad, Del Mar and Solana Beach remained closed.

Group gatherings, parking in lots and lying down on the beach are still not allowed anywhere in San Diego County.

County public health officials reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Wednesday, raising the county’s totals to 3,432 cases and 120 deaths.

Wednesday’s deaths were a woman in her mid-80s and a man in his late 70s.

Beach opening on Thursday is cancelled ahead of an expected order from Gov. Gavin Newsom to close all of California's beaches on Friday.https://t.co/uKphKleLEA pic.twitter.com/d1Ca3v3B06 — City of Del Mar (@CityDelMar) April 30, 2020

Supervisor Greg Cox said county leaders would make significant announcements about the relaxation of health orders Thursday. He didn’t share any additional details, but the county’s public health officer, Dr. Wilma Wooten, said public health orders would be extended indefinitely — in line with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders.

Another main topic for officials Wednesday was the prospect of an overloaded health care system, particularly with the news of North County hospital system Palomar Health laying off 317 employees, citing significant patient visit declines and loss of revenue as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Palomar Health officials say they have seen a 45% to 50% decrease in overall patient visits since the outbreak began, absorbing a $5.7 million operating loss in March, “with losses in April expected to be worse, yet hard to estimate given the uncertainty of the virus.”

The 317 positions represent 5% of Palomar’s workforce and the majority are part-time workers. The number includes 50 clinical RNs. The remaining 267 positions are spread across the organization, ranging from clerical staff to technicians.

According to Wooten, hospitals laying off employees as revenues decline remains a major concern, but “across the board we think that is not the situation.” She mentioned that COVID-19 had significantly changed how medicine is provided, including a significant increase in telemedicine capabilities.

Dr. Eric McDonald, the county’s director of epidemiology and vaccination, said part of hospitals’ declining patient load was likely because of concerns about infection at the facilities.

“There may be some people out there who are not seeking emergency care who really do need to,” McDonald said, specifying stoke, heart attack and diabetes-related symptoms. “Going to our local emergency departments in San Diego County is safe.”

The county has more than 6,000 beds in its 23 hospitals, with 3,604 in use. Currently, 381 people testing positive or presumed-positive for COVID- 19 are in hospitals, 130 of whom are in the ICU.

Wednesday’s updated numbers increased the total hospitalized because of COVID-19 to 761 and the number of people who spent at least some time in intensive care to 241.

The county and its medical partners had tested 1,966 people as of Tuesday, with 6% returning positive. Those entities have completed more than 50,271 tests since the beginning of the pandemic, and the positive percentage of tests has decreased by a little more than 1% since April 1, a sign the region may be seeing a decreased imprint from the illness, according to San Diego County Public Health.

The estimated number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 1,892 on Wednesday.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said county staff have distributed nearly three million pieces of personal protective equipment since the public health crisis began.

At the San Diego Convention Center, the two people sheltering there who tested positive for COVID-19 have been removed to public health rooms. Fletcher said Wednesday that 969 people at the center have been tested for COVID-19, with 664 returning negative, 17 returning indeterminate and 306 pending. Of those tested, 704 are residents and 265 are staff.

Fletcher said the county has counted 28 total cases in the region’s unsheltered population.

And the county continues to move forward on its plan to require facial coverings in public by Friday, and agencies are rushing to adapt. The Metropolitan Transit System announced Tuesday it would require all passengers and employees to wear facial coverings while in vehicles or at transit centers or bus stops.