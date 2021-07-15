Del Mar Thoroughbred Club preps for Opening Day

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club is thrilled to be back hosting fans for their 82nd season. All of the entries from a racing standpoint have been filled for day 1. There will be less capacity in the stands than in years past. They will be limiting it to seating only as opposed to many fans who come and stand. One thing you can count on is the pomp and circumstance, including the much anticipated hat contest. More than anything they are excited to hear the clapping and roar of the crowd this season.