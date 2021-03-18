Del Mar Union School District has been reopened for in-person learning since September





DEL MAR (KUSI) – Leaders of the Del Mar Union School District have been looking for ways to reopen safely since the pandemic began.

They created a safe reopening plan, ordered plenty of PPE, had sinks installed, hired more workers, and when an opportunity came for them to apply for a waiver, they were ready.

The waiver was granted to them and since September 8, they’ve had in-person classes available for all students.

Holly McClurg, Ph,D, Superintendent, and Jenni Huh, Director of Student Services joined KUSI to discuss the DMUSD success story.