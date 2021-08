Del Mar Water Polo Boys’ team wins gold at USA Water Polo Junior Olympics

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Del Mar Water Polo Club’s 12-&-under Boys team recently won the gold in the Platinum Championship division from the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics.

Coach Jakov Belamaric and the whole team joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss what they love about water polo and their magnificent victory.