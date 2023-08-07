Del Mar Water Polo Club’s Boys 14U Blue Team named National Champions at USA Water Polo Junior Olympics

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Del Mar Water Polo Club’s 14-&-under Boys Blue team was named National Champions at the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics held July 15-18 in Orange County, Calif.

The team won all seven of their tournament-style games, defeating San Diego Shores Water Polo Club in the National Championship match. Led by Head Coach Miles Wilson, the team maintained a consistent lead throughout the final game and secured their win with a decisive nine-point differential.

Del Mar Water Polo Club now holds four National Championship Titles.

Head Coach Miles Wilson and the entire team joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego to tell us all about their championship season.

Here is a breakdown of Del Mar Water Polo Club’s overall performance at the 2023 National Junior Olympics:

Boys 14u Blue – Del Mar A, National Champions for the 2nd year in a Row! Gold Medal (1st place) finish in Platinum Division-Session 1

Boys 12u Blue –Del Mar A, Bronze Medal (3rd place) finish in Platinum Division- Session 1

Boys 12u White – Del Mar B, Silver Medal (2nd place) finish in Silver Division-Session 1

Boys 12u Silver – Del Mar C, Silver Medal (2nd place) finish in Gold Division-Session 3

10u White – Del Mar B, Bronze Medal (3rd place) finish in Gold Division-Session 2

10u Silver – Del Mar C, Bronze Medal (3rd place) finish in Bronze Division- Session 2

Girls 16u Blue – Del Mar A, Silver Medal (2nd place) finish in Bronze Division-Session 2

Del Mar Water Polo Club finished with a total of 7 medals across the various age groups.

For more information visit: www.delmarwaterpoloclub.com