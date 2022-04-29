State requires City of Del Mar to add 163 affordable housing units to small, beachside town





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -The City of Del mar is facing a challenge to fit more affordable housing units into the small town.

State officials are requiring the seaside city to add 163 units over the next 8 years in an effort to combat the state’s housing crisis. Mayor Dwight Worden says it’s not easy to meet that figure.

“We’re small, there are only about 2,200 units in our town right now. Adding 163 is a lot. Number two, we don’t really have any vacant land, or we have very little vacant land and number three what vacant land we do have is very expensive,” said Mayor Worden.

That said, officials are working with the state and trying to figure out alternative options that can get them to that 163 unit requirement. One potential plan is to utilize a portion of the State Fairgrounds.

54 units could fit onto about an acre of land, but it will take coordination between multiple agencies to make it a reality.

“Representatives from the governor’s office, from state food and agriculture, from the fair board, from coastal commission, Solana Beach, everybody that has a stake and try to get everyone to hold hands and agree, this is a good idea, let’s go forward with it!” said Mayor Worden.

The state has given Del Mar three years to try and get that community agreement, but is requiring them to have a backup plan. Mayor Worden says that could mean utilizing land along the North Bluffs area, which would be more expensive and difficult to create a large number of affordable housing units.

Regardless of how that plays out, the city’s overall plan also includes auxiliary rental units built by current home owners and even more housing above retail downtown and near the traffic circle.

Mayor Worden told KUSI, despite the challenges involved with all this, he believes it’s a positive for his city moving forward.

“It’s the right thing to do to keep our town dynamic, diverse and healthy,” said Mayor Worden.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Matt Prichard was out in Del Mar with more details on what specifically is required.