Del Norte High School students propose a hybrid plan for upcoming school year

POWAY (KUSI) – An incoming junior at Del Norte High School in the Poway Unified School District and her friend have proposed a reopening plan for the upcoming school year.

Skylar Hutcheon and Emma Hollander said an option that Poway Unified School District hasn’t considered that many other school districts are using is a hybrid plan.

The Del Norte High School students joined Good Morning San Diego to describe their hybrid plan.