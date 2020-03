Del Norte’s Parker hopeful to take the mound one more time

In his last start against San Pasqual on March 9th, Del Norte pitcher Logan Parker went seven innings, gave up only one hit, and struck out 10 in a 1-0 win.

It could very well be the last time he toes the bump as a Nighthawk.

His season potentially ended due to the coronavirus, Parker spoke to Allison Edmonds about his big game and what his future in the game looks like.