Del Sur Kennel Club All Breed Show stands strong with Ukrainians and their pets

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the war in Ukraine continues, more help is needed to support Ukrainians.

The Del Sur Kennel Club All Breed Show at Bates Nut Farm is standing strong with Ukrainians and their pets, by encouraging their attendees to donate what you can at the event on Friday 4/29, Saturday 4/30 and Sunday 5/1.

On “Good Morning San Diego” President of Del Sur Kennel Club, Jeolla Cunnington, talked with KUSI’s Paul Rudy about how the community can help support Ukraine at the All Breed Show coming up this weekend.

For more information visit: https://www.DelSurKC.com.