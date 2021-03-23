Del’s Barbershop is happy to be back to cutting hair

Del’s Barbershop in South Escondido has been in business for more than 50 years. Owner Jason Engelbrecht Grandfather opened this shop back in October of 1959. A staple in the community, they are happy to be back giving haircuts. Many times throughout the morning Jason received phones calls just to confirm they are back open and giving haircuts. At this point, Engelbrecht is giving a sigh of relief and hoping they have survived through the worst of this. They are doing everything they can to keep their barbers and customers safe.

Checkin in at Del’s Barbershop 💈 this morning. They are family owned and have been in Escondido for 50 plus years! @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/dXOPMYCP77 — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) March 23, 2021