Delta Air Lines will charge unvaccinated employees $200 per month

Delta Air Lines won’t force employees to get vaccinated, but it’s going to make unvaccinated workers pay a $200 monthly charge.

The Wall Street Journal reports, “Starting Sept. 12, Delta employees in the U.S. who haven’t been vaccinated will have to undergo weekly Covid-19 testing as long as community case rates remain high, the company said. By the end of September, the company will only provide pay protection for missed time due to Covid-19 to fully vaccinated employees experiencing breakthrough infections.”

The airline said Wednesday that it also will stop extending pay protection to unvaccinated workers who contract COVID-19 on Sept. 30, and will require unvaccinated workers to be tested weekly beginning Sept. 12, although Delta will cover the cost. They will have to wear masks in all indoor company settings.

“I know some of you may be taking a wait-and-see approach or waiting for full FDA approval,” Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian wrote to employees Wednesday. “With this week’s announcement that the FDA has granted full approval for the Pfizer vaccine, the time for you to get vaccinated is now.”

Bastian said that 75% of Delta employees are vaccinated, up from 72% in mid-July. He said the aggressiveness of the leading strain of the virus “means we need to get many more of our people vaccinated, and as close to 100% as possible.”

“I know some of you may be taking a wait-and-see approach or waiting for full (Food and Drug Administration) approval,” he told employees. “With this week’s announcement that the FDA has granted full approval for the Pfizer vaccine, the time for you to get vaccinated is now.”

Delta isn’t going as far as United Airlines, which will require employees to get vaccinated by late September or face termination.

Both Delta and United require new hires to be vaccinated.

Other airlines are encouraging workers to get the shots, but they’re not requiring it.