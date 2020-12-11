DeMaio says Todd Gloria and new City Councilmembers should decline ‘massive’ pay raise





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Todd Gloria was sworn in as San Diego’s 37th Mayor Thursday morning, alongside the 73rd San Diego City Council, making him the first LGBT and person of color mayor in the city’s history.

DeMaio was sworn-in along with five new San Diego City Councilmembers, all of which will be receiving “massive” salary increases right away.

DeMaio slammed all of our local politicians for “taking massive pay raises on day one in office, in the middle of an economic downturn and pandemic.” Continuing, “Todd Gloria is going to get a mayoral salary that is double what Kevin Faulconer earned. The salary is going to go from about $100,000 to over $200,000 today alone. And the city councilmember salaries will be increased from $75,000, to over $125,000 each.”

DeMaio said the politicians who accept these increases is “shameful,” explaining, “as small businesses are closing their doors, as working families are unemployed, the idea that our politicians are taking pay raises at the same time? No. They have to lead by example and turn down those pay raises until we get through this rough patch.”

Concluding that none of the newly elected politicians are required to accept these salary increases.