Demand increases, San Diego gas prices rise

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose today for the 19th time in the past 20 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $3.427, its highest amount since March 13.

The average price has risen 15 cents over the past 20 days, including six-tenths of a cent on Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 5.4 cents more than one week ago and 20 cents higher than one month ago, but 14 cents less than one year ago.

The rising prices are the result of some refinery trouble, the impending switch to summer-blend gasoline and the lifting of the state’s stay-at-home orders that increased demand, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.