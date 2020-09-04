Democrat led California legislature passes bill reducing penalties for sexual relations with minors





SACRAMENTO (KUSI) – A California bill that would lower penalties for sexual relations with minors is heading to Governor Newsom’s desk.

SB 145 passed both legislative houses, and would remove the requirement for offenders to register as a sex offender after committing certain sex acts with minors within a 10-year age difference.

The legislation applies in cases where the victim is aged between 14 and 17 years old. It also tries to remove existing the registration requirement for having oral and anal sex.

Both the California state senate and assembly voted to approve SB 145, which had Republican opposition in the Senate and even bipartisan opposition in the assembly.

SB 145 was introduced by State Senator Scott Weiner, says it was designed to treat LGBT offenders the same as heterosexual offenders. Weiner cites a similar exemption already in place from mandatory registration for partners of a similar age difference.

“If signed into law, a 24-year-old could have sexual relations with a 15-year-old child without being required to register as a sex offender,” Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove tweeted Tuesday.

State Senator Shannon Grove joined KUSI News to discuss why she is calling on Californians to tell Governor Newsom to veto SB 145.