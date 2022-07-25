Democrat-led San Diego City Council to propose new tax to fund trash services





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat Council President Elo-Rivera, Councilmember Joe LaCava, labor and community groups gathered to support reform of the People’s Ordinance.

On Monday afternoon, San Diego City Councilmembers voted 7-2 in favor of reforming the People’s Ordinance.

San Diego City Council President Elo-Rivers says the current ordinance “impacts the city’s ability to provide world-class public services; impedes progress toward our Climate Action Plan goals, and provides an exclusive benefit to only a subset of City residents.”

The ordinance, as written, prohibits the City of San Diego from recovering costs from single-family residences for trash collection services it provides, but residents in apartments and condominiums must pay a private company for trash collection. There are certain exceptions, for example, single-family homes in gated neighborhoods have to pay for trash too.

Elo-Rivera says San Diego is the only state in California that doesn’t have a tax for trash services, insisting that cities like Chula Vista and National City have better trash services than San Diego.

Single-family homeowners say trash collection is part of the expensive property tax bills they pay each year, but Democrats on City Council say it’s a two-tier system. Democrats on City Council says the property taxes go into the “general fund,” not a designated tax or fee for trash services.

Obviously, many opponents to the new tax argue that trash services are clearly part of the general fund.

Since the proposal is a new tax for San Diegans, it has to be passed by voters, so the debate will be ended at the ballot box in November.

If the Democrat-led San Diego City Council does in fact vote to put this on the ballot, it will be interesting to see how voters respond to yet another tax increase, as SDG&E already charges the highest electricity rates in the country, and all the other economic uncertainties people are fighting.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman spoke with Councilman El0-Rivera about the proposal and why he is urging voters to pass it.

Democrat San Diego City Council President, @SeanEloRivera, says trash services can't be funded by property taxes because very few other cities do it that way. He added that imposing a new tax will help achieve our "Climate Action Plan goals." Full Story: https://t.co/MBhKIZFcRz pic.twitter.com/irIemwF35u — KUSI News (@KUSINews) July 25, 2022