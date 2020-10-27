Democrat Marni von Wilpert discusses final push for San Diego City Council District 5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat Marni von Wilpert and Republican Joe Leventhal are both vying to replace termed-out Mark Kersey for San Diego City Council District Five.

The Deputy City Attorney, Peace Corps volunteer and Scripps Ranch native joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss her final push in her campaign.

Marni said her priorities if she wins are, “Streamline housing permits without sacrificing neighborhood character or environmental protections. Leverage state and federal funds to build housing attainable for all income levels. Expand first-time home-buyer programs to help families break into the market. Build new housing away from fire zones to protect neighborhoods from wildfire danger that grows each year.”