Democrat Mayor of Nashville caught hiding coronavirus case data to justify shutdowns

NASHVILLE (KUSI) – The bars and restaurants in Nashville, Tennessee have been open with limited capacity after being forced to closed down for two months from March to May amid the coronavirus pandemic.

San Diego County Health Officials, Dr. Wilma Wooten and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, have been telling San Diego if we open bars and restaurants at full capacity, or for indoor dining, our cases will skyrocket. But, in Nashville, that is not the case.

In early August, Dr. Wooten went as far to say as San Diego County was seeing an increase and cases because people were “eating at tables with no masks.” Wooten also banned live music at bars to prevent people from standing up and singing, citing data that was never publicly shown as justification.

But a new report from Nashville has found a low number of coronavirus cases emerged from bars and restaurants.

Leaked emails between the Nashville Mayor’s office and the health department, obtained by WZTV, reveal officials lied about the COVID date to justify their shutdown regulations. Astonishingly, the emails even showed discussions between the two parties about how to keep this information hidden from the public.

WZTV reported, “On June 30th, contact tracing was given a small view of coronavirus clusters. Construction and nursing homes were found to be causing problems with more than a thousand cases traced to each category, but bars and restaurants reported just 22 cases.”

The complete WZTV report can be viewed by clicking here.

The story hasn’t gotten much attention from media across the country. But the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr.. shared the story on Twitter writing, “The Dem Mayor of Nashville KNOWINGLY LIED ABOUT COVID DATA to justify shutting down bars & restaurants, killing countless jobs & small business in the process. Everyone involved should face jail time. How many other Dem run cities is this happening in?”

The Dem Mayor of Nashville KNOWINGLY LIED ABOUT COVID DATA to justify shutting down bars & restaurants, killing countless jobs & small businesses in the process. Everyone involved should face jail time. How many other Dem run cities is this happening in?https://t.co/8anzs5Jgba — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 17, 2020