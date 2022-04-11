Democrat San Diego City Councilwoman Marni Von Wilpert applauds Biden’s ghost gun rule





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Democrat City Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert Monday lauded President Joe Biden’s planned measures intended to crack down on so-called “ghost guns,” following similar actions taken by the city and county of San Diego in recent months.

“Today’s long-awaited rule change is a critical step in curbing the shocking rise in gun violence in our country, much of it fueled by the proliferation of ghost guns,” said von Wilpert, who wrote and helped pass the Eliminate Non-Serialized Untraceable Firearms ordinance in the city last year.

“Requiring these buy-build-shoot gun kits to have serial numbers and licensed dealers to perform background checks at the time of purchase will help keep firearms out of the hands of individuals intent on violence.”

Ghost guns are unregulated firearms that lack serial numbers by which they can be identified and are typically assembled from purchased or homemade components. Minors or those normally prohibited from owning firearms can purchase such a weapon without a background check.

A ghost gun was used in an April 2021 shooting that killed a man outside a hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter. The suspect, a convicted felon prohibited from owning firearms, also shot and wounded several other people nearby before being tackled by bystanders and arrested.

In a release Monday, the White House said 20,000 “unserialized, privately made firearms” were reported to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in 2021, a tenfold increase on 2016.

Under Biden’s new rule, “buy build shoot” kits — do-it-yourself gun kits that individuals can buy without a background check and assemble into a working firearm at home — will be considered firearms under the Gun Control Act, which requires serial numbers on each firearm, sellers be licensed and background checks on purchasers.

Additionally, Biden’s Department of Justice intends to turn some existing ghost guns into serialized firearms by requiring serial numbers be added on resale.

In February, while speaking at New York police headquarters, Biden said the weight of the government would move against those breaking the law in regard to ghost guns.

“Not only are state and local prosecutors going to come after you, but expect federal charges and federal prosecution too,” he said.

The rule targets the weapon instead of the people using them, which is a common criticism from Republicans against Democrats who push various gun control policies.

In January, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors also passed an ordinance requiring safe firearm storage and prohibiting the distribution or creation of ghost guns in the county.

Von Wilpert noted the other efforts that have been made in the county, state and country since the proliferation of ghost guns over the last several years.

“Since local municipalities have passed their own ghost gun ban like we did here in San Diego, the gun industry is adapting and are selling pre- serialized gun kits which is the only way to ensure the kit is traceable once it is put together into a firearm,” she said. “Every level of government must act to keep communities safe from gun violence, and I applaud this new rule.”