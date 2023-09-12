Democrat Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer on campaign for District 3





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County District 3 Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer is campaigning for re-election against Republican candidate Kevin Faulconer.

Lawson-Remer joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to discuss her campaign, and share how she plans to win re-election by prioritizing climate change.

Regarding the extremely unpopular mileage tax, Lawson-Remer said she is a “no” vote, adding that the proposal died a death “long ago.”

Lawson-Remer was a heavy supporter of mask and vaccine mandates in the past, despite their failures to be effective. With the White House and Dr. Anthony Fauci hinting at the return of mask mandates as we enter the fall season, KUSI’s Paul Rudy asked Lawson-Remer if she would again support these mandates. Lawson-Remer replied explaining she thinks the days of lockdowns are “far behind us” because of the success of the vaccination mandates the first time around.

Faulconer has prioritized homelessness as his campaign, pointing to what he calls success as Mayor of San Diego on the issue. Lawson-Remer does not agree, she believes Faulconer failed to adequately contain San Diego’s homeless crisis as mayor.

Rudy then asked whether or not Lawson-Remer believes illegal immigration is connected to San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis. Lawson-Remer said, “I do think that there are some failures of policy led by the radical right-wing Republicans in Washington that are making it really hard for individuals with so many skills and so much to offer our community who are here, because they have every right to be here seeking asylum, or fleeing death squads in their home country to be able to get a job.”