Democrat Terra Lawson-Remer expected to defeat Supervisor Kristin Gaspar





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat candidate for San Diego County Supervisor District 3, Terra Lawson-Remer, has taken an early lead in her race against Supervisor Kristin Gaspar.

Early results show Lawson-Remer winning with 138,550 (61%) of votes compared to Gaspar who only has 88,061 (39%).

Lawson-Remer joined KUSI News to discuss her commanding lead over the incumbent, Kristin Gaspar.

She was pretty confident her lead will hold, but nothing has been made official yet. Lawson-Remer told KUSI’s Lauren Phinney she thinks “it is extremely unlikely” that Gaspar can take the lead.

If Lawson-Remer does win, the balance of power on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will shift to the Democrats.

It’s early, but I am so grateful for the support of so many thousands of San Diegans who want leadership in our county that reflects the vision and values we share! https://t.co/kCkSh4nOhH — Terra Lawson-Remer (@lawsonremer) November 4, 2020