Democrat Terra Lawson-Remer expected to defeat Supervisor Kristin Gaspar
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat candidate for San Diego County Supervisor District 3, Terra Lawson-Remer, has taken an early lead in her race against Supervisor Kristin Gaspar.
Early results show Lawson-Remer winning with 138,550 (61%) of votes compared to Gaspar who only has 88,061 (39%).
Lawson-Remer joined KUSI News to discuss her commanding lead over the incumbent, Kristin Gaspar.
She was pretty confident her lead will hold, but nothing has been made official yet. Lawson-Remer told KUSI’s Lauren Phinney she thinks “it is extremely unlikely” that Gaspar can take the lead.
If Lawson-Remer does win, the balance of power on the San Diego County Board of Supervisors will shift to the Democrats.