Democrat Terra Lawson-Remer reacts to Kevin Faulconer announcing campaign for her seat
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier this week, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer officially announced his campaign for San Diego County Supervisor District 3.
Democrat Terra Lawson-Remer currently represents District 3, which covers the coastal area of San Diego County.
Lawson-Remer appears on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to react to Faulconer’s announcement, and why she believes “he was a failure as mayor,” who “drove our city into a ditch and now he wants the keys back.”
