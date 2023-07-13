Democrat Terra Lawson-Remer reacts to Kevin Faulconer announcing campaign for her seat

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier this week, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer officially announced his campaign for San Diego County Supervisor District 3.

Democrat Terra Lawson-Remer currently represents District 3, which covers the coastal area of San Diego County.

Lawson-Remer appears on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to react to Faulconer’s announcement, and why she believes “he was a failure as mayor,” who “drove our city into a ditch and now he wants the keys back.”

