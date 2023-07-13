Democrat Terra Lawson-Remer reacts to Kevin Faulconer announcing campaign for her seat

Far-left San Diego County Supervisor @LawsonRemer says San Diego County does not spend taxpayer money.

"On our board, I think it's hold the bad guys accountable first."

In other words… Taxing and spending is good, because you are bad.

