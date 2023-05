Democratic presidential candidate RFK Jr. comes to San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kicked off his push for the White House here in San Diego.

The son of Robert F. Kennedy hosted a fundraising event at Humphrey’s by the Bay on Monday night.

RFK Jr. is an environmental lawyer who has blasted his fellow Democrats over COVID-19 lockdowns, saying he is against COVID-19 vaccines.

He spoke with KUSI videographers on his platform.